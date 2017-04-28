LTA back to address loud music in PSVs

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:12PM THE Land Transport Authority is working with the Fiji Police, municipal councils and other relevant stakeholders in reducing loud music being played in public service vehicles.

In a statement, the LTA stated drivers caught playing loud music on PSVs were issued with a traffic infringement notice for causing undue noise under Regulation 46 and 87 of Land Transport (Traffic) Regulations 2000.

Also, buses carrying excess passengers are also a major issue for the LTA.

LTA has issued a total of 32 TINs for causing undue noise, 89 TINs for conduct of drivers and 248 TINs were issued for carrying excess passengers so far this year.