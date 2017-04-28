Seven speakers selected for TEDxSuva

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:05PM SEVEN speakers have been selected to take part in the upcoming TEDxSuva 'Ocean of Ideas' initiative event.

Together with this, their preparations received a boost when the Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) became one of its major sponsors.

PIDF secretary general Francois Martel said they were thrilled to be one of the major partners of the initiative.

TEDxSuva spokesperson Merewalesi Nailatikau said they were encouraged to have the support of their partners and sponsors to support their cause.

"This year's theme being 'Ocean of Ideas', you could see there is a strong alignment to our supporters," she said.

The event will take place on May 6.