Fiji Time: 4:43 PM on Friday 28 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Seven speakers selected for TEDxSuva

VISHAAL KUMAR
Friday, April 28, 2017

Update: 4:05PM SEVEN speakers have been selected to take part in the upcoming TEDxSuva 'Ocean of Ideas' initiative event.

Together with this, their preparations received a boost when the Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) became one of its major sponsors.

PIDF secretary general Francois Martel said they were thrilled to be one of the major partners of the initiative.

TEDxSuva spokesperson Merewalesi Nailatikau said they were encouraged to have the support of their partners and sponsors to support their cause.

"This year's theme being 'Ocean of Ideas', you could see there is a strong alignment to our supporters," she said.

The event will take place on May 6.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery chests
  2. Biman 'removed'
  3. Call to reopen case
  4. PM turns 63
  5. House Speaker assures fairness
  6. Uate helps teams
  7. RBF 'bore cost of special $7 note, 50c coin'
  8. Fiji holds talks to secure 'safe haven'
  9. College to offer care course
  10. Debate over NFU agenda

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  7. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  10. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)