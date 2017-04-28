Children must be safe first: Tuiwainikai

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:02PM PARENTS must stop using church events as an excuse for neglecting their children.

Macuata Methodist Church Circuit Women's Wing president Kelera Tuiwainikai said parents attending to church events needed to ensure their children were safe first before attending to other events.

Ms Tuiwainikai said those that did not ensure this simply neglected their duty to their children.

"The church, especially the women's wing is concerned about the number and seriousness of crimes committed against women and children alike," she said.