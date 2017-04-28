Fiji Time: 4:42 PM on Friday 28 April

Children must be safe first: Tuiwainikai

LUKE RAWALAI
Friday, April 28, 2017

Update: 4:02PM PARENTS must stop using church events as an excuse for neglecting their children.

Macuata Methodist Church Circuit Women's Wing president Kelera Tuiwainikai said parents attending to church events needed to ensure their children were safe first before attending to other events.

Ms Tuiwainikai said those that did not ensure this simply neglected their duty to their children.

"The church, especially the women's wing is concerned about the number and seriousness of crimes committed against women and children alike," she said.








