/ Front page / News

Update: 3:57PM THE nominations for the 'Tom Mawi Guitar Award' category for the upcoming Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) awards night closes at 5pm today.

This was revealed by FPRA director Laisa Vulakoro who said they had received 10 nominations so far for the special category.

Vulakoro said special judges were selected by FPRA to judge this category.

The judges are Tom Mawi, Knox Kalousiga, Apakuki Nalawa, Nesbitt Hazelman and Nemani Vanua.