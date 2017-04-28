Fiji Time: 4:42 PM on Friday 28 April

Ex-scholars help students perform well in sports

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, April 28, 2017

Update: 3:50PM OLD scholars, stakeholders and parents play a huge role in the preparation of students in any sporting events.

Opposition leader Ro Teimumu Kepa said this sort of support had allowed big schools to perform well in competitions like the Coca Cola Games and the Deans.

"That has allowed schools like Marist Brothers High School, Adi Cakobau School, Natabua High School and Jasper Williams High School to perform at the level they have been performing in," Ro Teimumu said.

Sports Minister Laisenia Tuitubou said old girls and old boys of various schools have an impact in schools' preparation for sporting events.

He said this was evident by the performance of ACS during the Coca Cola games.








