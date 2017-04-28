Suva hosts singing competition

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:45PM SUR Sangharsh (Hunt for the singing sensation) Season 4 will be held tomorrow in Suva.

About 28 young men and women aged 25 will be part of the contest.

Sur Sangharsh director Nilesh Kumar said prior to participating in the main events, all the contesting artists would undergo rehearsals where basic level of coaching would be provided.

Music workshops would be organized for the contesting artists and also for the interested public.

He said selected participants would undergo coaching and guidance by some of the best musicians of Fiji who would also provide the back-up music for the main event.

"There would be prizes for audiences and eliminated contestants which would be in the form of cash, shopping vouchers, gift packs and free talk time," Mr Kumar said.

The event will be held at the USP's Workforce Development Training Unit, Foster Court in Walu Bay.