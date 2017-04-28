Fire destroys two homes

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:09PM A FAMILY of three lost their five bedroom home in an early morning fire at Muainaweni Settlement in Naitasiri today.

Fire fighters from the Nausori Fire Station received the fire emergency call at 12.16am.

It arrived at the scene at 1.12am but the house was fully engulfed by that time.

A statement from NFA today stated the family was at home when the fire broke out but they managed to escape safely.

Fire fighters from the Labasa Fire Station also attended to house fire at Kulukulu Settlement in Waiqele last night.

The emergency call was received at 11.29pm and immediately responded.

"Upon arrival at 12.03am, the fire team saw the house fully engulfed in flames," the NFA stated.

Investigations have begun to determine the causes of both fires.