Deans: QVS U17 prepares to defend title

Update: 3:00PM THE Queen Victoria School U17 team has begun their preparation to defend their Fiji Secondary Schools Coke Zero U17 Deans title this year.

QVS U17 head coach Ratu Jese Rinakama said they had begun their preparation early because they were scheduled to play their first match of the season in the first week of the second school term.

"Time is running short for us so we have managed to get the boys together so we are working on retaining the title this year," Ratu Rinakama said.

He said the players had been playing together for the fourth year now, some even longer ever since they were playing in the Milo Kaji competition.

"All the schools are aware that QVS is the defending U17 champions and our young players are aware of that too."

He said their main focus would be to retain their U17 title and also making the yearly tour to Japan.