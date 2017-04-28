Fiji Time: 4:42 PM on Friday 28 April

Nawaikula clarifies marijuana misrepresentation

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, April 28, 2017

Update: 2:31PM OPPOSITION Member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula yesterday clarified his stand on a question he posed in the house regarding legalising marijuana cultivation.

References from the Government side interjecting to his questions with comments alluding to his question posed on the legalisation of marijuana in Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Nawaikula rose on a standing order to clarify what he said was the Government member's misrepresentation.

Mr Nawaikula had asked a supplementary question on the derelict vessels in the Suva harbour, but was met with a joking response from Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Praveen Kumar.

"It was unfortunate I was not here yesterday (Wednesday) because I was told that some people want to legalise marijuana," Mr Kumar had said.

Rising on point of order 81 to correct the misrepresentation, Mr Nawaikula said: "Let me make it clear it would be foolish of me as a grandfather and as a parent to say that, to legalise the consumption."

"What i insisted yesterday was to legalise the commercial farming because they are products and the Honourable Minister for Agriculture can inform us."








