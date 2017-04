/ Front page / News

Update: 2:19PM THREE assessors at the High Court in Suva today found the man who is charged with the alleged rape of a four-year-old not guilty to the count of rape but guilty to the lesser offence of sexual assault.

The 23-year-old man is presently standing trial before Justice Vincent Perera.

The accused has been remanded in custody to await the High Court's judgement next Monday.