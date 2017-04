/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A policeman guards the crime scene in which a house was burnt and the occupant died after allegedly committing suicide. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 2:12PM FIJIAN Police are investigating the death of a man believed to have committed suicide after his house was destroyed by fire.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the incident happened last night at Kulukulu Settlement in Waiqele, outside Labasa Town.

Ms Naisoro said they were working with the National Fire Authority team to determine the cause of fire.