Man jailed for robbing two families

Update: 2:11PM A MAN who was convicted of two counts of aggravated robbery was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by the High Court in Suva today.

Deshwar Dutt with others on July 20 back in 2014 robbed two families in Nausori of cash and other items amounting to $165,863.

In passing the sentence, High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo said aggravated robbery was a serious offence and it carried a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.

Dutt will serve 14 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.