Water disruption for greater Suva, Nasinu areas

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, April 28, 2017

Update: 2:00PM RESIDENTS in the greater Suva, Tamavua, Nasinu areas, including the Rewa delta, are advised to store up on water for their immediate needs until later this evening.

These areas include:

- Nakasi areas

- Davuilevu Housing

- Narere

- Navosai

- Makoi area

- Tuirara

- Qaranivalu

- Tovata

- Kubukawa

- Wakanisila

- Muanikoso Housing

- Dibulu

- Rewa delta

- Valelevu

- Kalabu Housing

- Nasole

- Caqiri

- Nepani

- Nadawa

- Nadera

- Kinoya Laucala Beach

- Khalsa Rd

- Tacirua East

- Delaivalelevu

- Veikoba

- Caubati

- Nagatugatu

- Tacirua Heights

- Dokanaisuva

- Coloisuva

- Savutalele

- Tacirua Village

- Princess Rd

- Cunningham

- Amputch

- Deoji

- Niranjan St

- Upper Mead Rd

- Fletcher Rd

- Grantham Rd and

- All areas receiving water from the Wainibuku Reservoir.

The disruption in supply is a result of a major repair in transmission main from Waila Treatment Plant to Wainibuku Reservoir.

Supply is expected to be gradually restored at 6pm.

But water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.








