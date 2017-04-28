Fiji Time: 4:42 PM on Friday 28 April

Pacific youth innovate solutions to corruption

MARGARET WISE
Friday, April 28, 2017

Update: 1:28PM YOUTH leaders from the Pacific region are meeting in Nadi to develop innovative solutions to corruption.

The three-day Pacific Youth Anti-Corruption Innovation Lab aims to give Pacific youth tools and ideas that will not only work in the field of corruption, but also more broadly in political participation and representation, oversight of the work of public institutions, access to justice, and other governance and development areas.

The event was organised through a partnership between the United Nations Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption (UN-PRAC) Project, the Pacific Youth Council, with the support of UNODC's Education for Justice (E4J) initiative and the Washington and Lee University?s Law School in the United States.

In his opening remarks, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Office in Fiji - Effective Governance team leader Dyfan Jones said field interactions throughout the region confirmed youth groups had brought new freshness and enthusiasm in the anti-corruption work in the region.

"Innovation implies thinking outside the box, and taking risks, and we need to learn from our challenges every day," Mr Jones said.

UN-PRAC is a four-year initiative jointly implemented by UNDP and UNODC with funding from the Australian government and aims to support Pacific island countries (PICs) to strengthen their national integrity systems to promote clean governments and create an enabling environment for trade, business, investment and sustainable development to increase in the region.

The Pacific Youth Council, a partner of the Innovation Lab is a non-governmental regional organisation that empowers young people to become active citizens and leaders; the PYC is hosted, as an independent entity, by the Pacific Community (SPC) in Suva.

And UNODC's E4J is a component of the Doha Declaration Global Programme that seeks to prevent crime, corruption and promote a culture of lawfulness through education activities designed for primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

These activities will help educators teach the next generation to better understand and address problems that can undermine the rule of law and encourage students to actively engage in their communities and future professions in this regard.








