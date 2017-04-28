WAF wins distinction award at international summit

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Water Authority of Fiji CEO Opetaia Ravai. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:10PM THE Water Authority of Fiji has been awarded the Water Leaders Distinction Award.

WAF was awarded at the Global Water Intelligence (GWI) 2017 Global Water Awards held on Monday earlier this week at the Palacio de Cibeles, Madrid.

The authority received this prestigious award for its 'Water Champion' program, with GWI calling the program a "vital platform in the battle to create greater customer awareness of its operations across rural and urban areas".

The awards were presented to the leading utilities of the world, the latest initiative of the Global Water Leaders Group, and is the Gold Standard for utility performance.

"This international recognition is another milestone achievement for WAF, especially at such a prestigious forum where world leaders in the water sector gather to collaborate in a conference setting," WAF chief executive Opetaia Ravai said.

"For Fiji to be up there with the rest of the world proves that we may be small in size as a country, but that we can compete at international levels, if we plan correctly and work efficiently."

The GWI commended WAF in the award citation, saying: "The WAF Water Champion program has become the voice for water conservation in Fiji, while communicating the value of water and wastewater services to a multitude of stakeholders."

"Champions who have graduated from the program include staff from WAF itself, school students, and even members of other utility organisations such as Telecom Fiji.

"WAF has executed this program at the same time as providing clean and consistent drinking water to its customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week in support of its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.

"The achievement is all the more remarkable given that it has had to tackle a depreciated reticulation system while facing rising volumetric demand from an increasing population."