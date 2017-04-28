Fiji Time: 4:42 PM on Friday 28 April

Council registers some 30,000 farmers

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, April 28, 2017

Update: 12:27PM THE Fiji Crop and Livestock Council (FCLC) has commended the endorsement by Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu urging farmers to register with the council and or the ministry.

FCLC chairperson Simon Cole said the council had "enthusiastically voiced their support for his recommendation".

The council comprise representatives of its 12 commodity associations, which are: Grazing Livestock, Dalo, Yaqona, Cocoa, Ginger, Rice, Pig, Beekeeping, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic, Copra and Fiji Foods Exporters Association.

"We collectively act as an advocacy group working closely with Government to improve the lot of the farmers. Presently, we have registered close to 30,000 farmers representing each of the associations," Mr Cole said.

"And as we introduce new services, we expect that number to substantially grow.

"We have developed a mobile platform that we expect will provide access to many more farmers towards helping to develop the associations."

FCLC was launched with Government support in 2012, and its secretariat set up in Lautoka in March 2014.








