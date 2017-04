/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The 56 people from Rakiraki who graduated with certificates in construction and work skills today. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 11:48AM FIFTY six people from Rakiraki this morning received Australian qualifications during the Australia-Pacific Technical College's Training Support to the Fiji Sugar Industry program.

The graduates are former Penang Sugar Mill employees and also villagers from the Ra cane belt area.

They have attained qualifications in Certificate II in Construction and Certificate II in Skills for Work and Vocational Pathways.