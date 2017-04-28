Church eyes inactive members

/ Front page / News

PROGRAMS have been drawn up to return inactive members into the Methodist Church.

Macuata division superintendent Reverend Atunaisa Lagilagi said the program was not a new element.

"But here in Macuata we are emphasising it and we agreed at a divisional meeting to heighten our outreach program to our members who are inactive," he said.

"They need to know that we, as a church, still care for them and we will bring them back into the church to know God.

"Social ills like rape and teenage pregnancies are happening because people are drifting away from God so we need to play our part and bring them back because the word of God teaches against these things."

Mr Lagilagi said respective church circuits in Macuata Province had their evangelisation teams.

"These people go out to visit the lost souls and there is another department that deals with family issues," he said.

"This departments talks to parents and children about preventing social ills like teenage pregnancies and other unwanted activities. So we have urged them to increase their visitation to families in the province and align them to the word of God."

About 500 church members attended the divisional annual conference in Labasa on Tuesday.