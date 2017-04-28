Fiji Time: 4:42 PM on Friday 28 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry approves USP demo schools

Alisi Vucago
Friday, April 28, 2017

STUDENTS under the School of Education at the University of the South Pacific will now be able to conduct practical work at three demonstration schools in Suva approved by the Education Ministry.

The three approved demonstration schools are John Wesley College, John Wesley Primary School and Hilton Special School.

Permanent secretary for Ministry of Education, Heritage, Arts and Library Services, Iowane Tiko stressed that without education, no line ministry could really progress.

"Education is the foundation for all ministries to function to the expectations and the objectives of the nation," he said.

"This is a good opportunity in which we could forge good partnership and make sure we train our teachers in the field to the next level."

Head of the School of Education at USP, Professor Govinda Lingam, said they could now expose their student teachers to teacher's mode of work.

"In the past what had to happen is we wait for the practicum, only when the practicum begins then we send students to schools, but now what we can do is expose our student teachers beforehand," he said.

Professor Lingam said their student teachers usually had only 85 days of practicum, but now they would have more experience in teaching.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery chests
  2. Biman 'removed'
  3. Call to reopen case
  4. PM turns 63
  5. House Speaker assures fairness
  6. Uate helps teams
  7. RBF 'bore cost of special $7 note, 50c coin'
  8. Fiji holds talks to secure 'safe haven'
  9. College to offer care course
  10. Debate over NFU agenda

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  7. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  10. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)