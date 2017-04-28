Ministry approves USP demo schools

/ Front page / News

Ministry of Education's permanent secretary Ioane Tiko shares a light moment with senior lecturers and teachers after the Ministry of Education approved for USP's School of Education for the student teachers to conduct their praticals at three schools in

STUDENTS under the School of Education at the University of the South Pacific will now be able to conduct practical work at three demonstration schools in Suva approved by the Education Ministry.

The three approved demonstration schools are John Wesley College, John Wesley Primary School and Hilton Special School.

Permanent secretary for Ministry of Education, Heritage, Arts and Library Services, Iowane Tiko stressed that without education, no line ministry could really progress.

"Education is the foundation for all ministries to function to the expectations and the objectives of the nation," he said.

"This is a good opportunity in which we could forge good partnership and make sure we train our teachers in the field to the next level."

Head of the School of Education at USP, Professor Govinda Lingam, said they could now expose their student teachers to teacher's mode of work.

"In the past what had to happen is we wait for the practicum, only when the practicum begins then we send students to schools, but now what we can do is expose our student teachers beforehand," he said.

Professor Lingam said their student teachers usually had only 85 days of practicum, but now they would have more experience in teaching.