$36m aid for Tailevu

Tevita Vuibau
Friday, April 28, 2017

TAILEVU Province received $35 million in assistance from Government and its statutory bodies in the current financial year.

This was revealed to the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting by Commissioner Central Setareki Tale.

Mr Tale said this included new roads being constructed in the province such as the road being constructed to link Kiuva and Kaba, which cost $3.2m, and the Namata road which cost $593,000.

He said there were works to supply piped water to the villages of Kaba and ensure continued supply to Kiuva, Daku, Buretu and other villages close by. This would cost $5m.

Mr Tale sa­id there were other water projects within Tailevu yet to be assisted by the Water Authority of Fiji.

But he gave his assurance that there were plans in the pipeline for these areas.

He said phase one works being carried out for the newly-established Bau Central College at Mokani would cost $1.6m.

Mr Tale said the Ministry of Agriculture had given more than $1m to assist with plantations and livestock in the province.

He said the Prime Minister's office gave a lot of assistance to the province, constructing the nurses quarters in Dawasamu ($120,527.05), refurbishing the teachers quarters at Naivicula ($157,467.90) and providing desks and chairs to the school at Ucunivanua.








