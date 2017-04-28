Reddy: Teachers on standby for retirees

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy during break between sessions at Parliament. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Education Ministry has a list of teachers on standby who could cater for teachers retiring from teaching subjects that are of concern to the ministry.

This was the response by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy to a question by Opposition member Aseri Radrodro in Parliament on Wednesday.

Mr Radrodro asked Dr Reddy if he could consider extending teachers terms beyond 55 years in the subject areas of mathematics, accounting, economics and science subjects since it had been identified by Dr Reddy as one of the problematic areas faced by the ministry.

"All these areas we have a list of teachers on standby. For example in the areas of physics and mathematics, the list is shorter. But it's not that we don't have the teachers to teach that particular course," said Dr Reddy.

"It's a normal thing that there will be some cases where students will find difficulties. There are times when we will change teachers to change streams within a school to ensure that we have conformity between different streams within the school.

"It's not really an issue. If we have a shortage, we will deal with it," he said.

Dr Reddy confirmed to Parliament that 87 teachers from primary and secondary schools would retire this year.