Audit reports 'to be tabled soon'

THE Auditor-General's reports from 2000 and 2006 have not been tabled in Parliament yet.

The Attorney-General and Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, said the reports had not been considered by Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and would be tabled as soon as possible and sent to the PAC for review.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum's comments came after a question by SODELPA MP Aseri Radrodro, who asked when the Interim Public Accounts Report from 2004 to 2010 would be tabled.

"These are the reports that neither the former PAC nor the current parliamentary public accounts committee have considered," he said. "These will be tabled as soon as possible and sent to parliamentary public accounts committee for review."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Mr Radrodro was part of the public accounts committee which was terminated in 2014.