Mine's safety under review

THE Department of Mineral Resources is working with the Vatukoula Gold Mines Ltd to review its work area re-entry procedure and mine plan after the issuance of a stop work order on the mine last week.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya told Parliament on Wednesday that a re-entry procedure was mandatory after a shutdown because of changing conditions underground when no work was being undertaken.

The Vatukoula Gold Mines Ltd was issued with a stop work order last week so the ministry could carry out a full audit after the recent death of a mine worker.

"A team has been sent underground preceding the safety audit to check on the safety for re-entry with checks on ventilation, slopes and height of rock faces and supporting props and pillars for roofs and walls of work areas," Mr Koya said.

He said this procedure was to ensure that underground work areas were well ventilated for the safety of the workers.

"Furthermore, checks are being done on the integrity of slopes and height of rock faces, which need to have well supported roofs, to avoid rock falls and collapse of drive walls.

"Once the technical officials at the Mineral Resources Department are satisfied that the underground mines are complying with all safety requirements and that no miner's health and life is at risk, the re-entry is authorised to take place."

Mr Koya said any area deemed unsafe would be closed until the company completed all rehabilitation processes and the re-entry plans were ready and safe to be executed.

"Re-entry will only be issued if the plans are examined, verified and approved by the Mineral Resources Department. The decision will be based on the efficiency of ventilation, competent rock mass designation and detail geological characteristics of such long wall panels.

"The safety of the workers is most important, therefore, the timeline for the completion of this audit needs to be thoroughly planned.

"The entire process will be strictly monitored by the inspectors of Mineral Resources Department to ensure all procedures and processes are completed in the required manner."

Mr Koya said the department's officials were working round-the-clock to ensure that the safety issues identified in the stop work order were addressed.