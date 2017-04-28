Project to help reduce drowning

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou (left) having a light moment with assistant minister for Health Alex O"Connor during the parliament session break yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THE Ministry for Youth and Sports hopes to receive national support towards its Learn to Swim pilot project so they can help reduce drownings in Fiji.

Minister Laisenia Tuitubou said Fijians needed to learn how to swim and know what to do in case of emergency.

This, he said, could be made possible through this project.

Mr Tuitubou highlighted this in his ministerial statement to Parliament on Wednesday.

"The project is currently in its pilot phase and is ideal for the Eastern Division in its next phase as it is surrounded by the ocean. We hope to secure more funding to roll out this program to students, teachers and our youth clubs around Fiji," he said.

The project is in partnership with Fiji Swimming, the Education Ministry and the Pacific Sports Partnership through the Australian Government.

Mr Tuitubou said the ministry was also hoping for an increase in their budget for youth development programs in the new financial year.

He said this was to be focused on increasing training opportunities for youths.

"The increase would enable the ministry to provide targeted training and interventions to enable youths to remain and contribute to economic activities in the maritime islands and our rural areas and help reduce the rural-urban drift," he said.