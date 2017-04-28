Fiji Time: 4:42 PM on Friday 28 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Project to help reduce drowning

Aqela Susu
Friday, April 28, 2017

THE Ministry for Youth and Sports hopes to receive national support towards its Learn to Swim pilot project so they can help reduce drownings in Fiji.

Minister Laisenia Tuitubou said Fijians needed to learn how to swim and know what to do in case of emergency.

This, he said, could be made possible through this project.

Mr Tuitubou highlighted this in his ministerial statement to Parliament on Wednesday.

"The project is currently in its pilot phase and is ideal for the Eastern Division in its next phase as it is surrounded by the ocean. We hope to secure more funding to roll out this program to students, teachers and our youth clubs around Fiji," he said.

The project is in partnership with Fiji Swimming, the Education Ministry and the Pacific Sports Partnership through the Australian Government.

Mr Tuitubou said the ministry was also hoping for an increase in their budget for youth development programs in the new financial year.

He said this was to be focused on increasing training opportunities for youths.

"The increase would enable the ministry to provide targeted training and interventions to enable youths to remain and contribute to economic activities in the maritime islands and our rural areas and help reduce the rural-urban drift," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery chests
  2. Biman 'removed'
  3. Call to reopen case
  4. PM turns 63
  5. House Speaker assures fairness
  6. Uate helps teams
  7. RBF 'bore cost of special $7 note, 50c coin'
  8. Fiji holds talks to secure 'safe haven'
  9. College to offer care course
  10. Debate over NFU agenda

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  7. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  10. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)