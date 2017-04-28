Mills prepare for crushing

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ramen Singh transports cane to the railway line. Picture: FILE

WITH the onset of the sugarcane harvest and crushing season just over five weeks away, the Fiji Sugar Corporation says work on getting mills ready and the formulation of plans to take the industry forward are on track.

"We are making very good progress with the mills in anticipation of the start of crush in June," the corporation's CEO Graham Clark said.

The Sugar Industry Tribunal announced this week that the harvest and crush season would begin on June 1 at Labasa, June 6 at Lautoka and June 7 at Rarawai, Ba.

Mr Clark said problems at Rarawai, which recorded about 700 hours in stoppages due to mechanical issues last year, were resolved.

"We have changed management at Rarawai and our maintenance program there has been aligned to running more consistently in the coming season."

He said the FSC's strategic development plan was expected to be finalised next month.

The proposed new plan is expected to detail how the miller expects to increase cane production to meet the proposed three million tonne by 2020 target, cane price issues and outline how milling efficiencies could be increased and costs to growers decreased over the next three years.

"The strategic development plan will be finalised in May and we are proposing to put it before the board and then hand it to the Sugar Minister for endorsement by May end or June," Mr Clark said.