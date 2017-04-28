Fiji Time: 4:43 PM on Friday 28 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mills prepare for crushing

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, April 28, 2017

WITH the onset of the sugarcane harvest and crushing season just over five weeks away, the Fiji Sugar Corporation says work on getting mills ready and the formulation of plans to take the industry forward are on track.

"We are making very good progress with the mills in anticipation of the start of crush in June," the corporation's CEO Graham Clark said.

The Sugar Industry Tribunal announced this week that the harvest and crush season would begin on June 1 at Labasa, June 6 at Lautoka and June 7 at Rarawai, Ba.

Mr Clark said problems at Rarawai, which recorded about 700 hours in stoppages due to mechanical issues last year, were resolved.

"We have changed management at Rarawai and our maintenance program there has been aligned to running more consistently in the coming season."

He said the FSC's strategic development plan was expected to be finalised next month.

The proposed new plan is expected to detail how the miller expects to increase cane production to meet the proposed three million tonne by 2020 target, cane price issues and outline how milling efficiencies could be increased and costs to growers decreased over the next three years.

"The strategic development plan will be finalised in May and we are proposing to put it before the board and then hand it to the Sugar Minister for endorsement by May end or June," Mr Clark said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery chests
  2. Biman 'removed'
  3. Call to reopen case
  4. PM turns 63
  5. House Speaker assures fairness
  6. Uate helps teams
  7. RBF 'bore cost of special $7 note, 50c coin'
  8. Fiji holds talks to secure 'safe haven'
  9. College to offer care course
  10. Debate over NFU agenda

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  7. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  10. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)