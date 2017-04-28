Donglin: Data on child sex in tourism

/ Front page / News

MOST records of children engaging in commercial sexual activities in the Pacific have been in the tourism sector, says International Labour Organization's director for the Pacific Donglin Li.

Mr Li says the issue of child labour has been one of great concern for ILO and it is consistently looking at ways to combat it.

He said children soliciting for sex was one of the worst recorded forms of child labour in the Pacific.

"The Pacific is known as a tourist destination, some children particularly young girls are in these hotels or night bars and the entertainment sections," he said.

"While this is not so much an issue for Fiji, this issue is prevalent in other Pacific countries."

Mr Li said they were continuously liaising with governments around the Pacific to help curb the issue.