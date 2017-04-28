Safety policy concern

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rouhit Singh (left) with Director ILO Office For Pacific Islands Countries Donglin Li during a break at the Tripartite Partners and the International Labour Organisation conference at Tanoa Waterfront in Lautoka earlier this week. Picture BALJEET SINGH

THE Fiji Trades Union Congress is worried there is a lack of policies to ensure the workplace safety for people employed in informal economies.

FTUC assistant national secretary Rouhit Singh made the statement at a workshop held to observe World Day for Occupational Health and Safety at Work.

"The trade union's worry is those workers who are in the informal economy such as fishing, diving, agriculture, self-employed men and women and those who are least represented and are vulnerable," he said.

"Do we have enough coverage and mechanisms to collect data on OHS injuries and accidents from these sectors?"

Mr Singh said with Fiji being one of the International Labour Organization's ratifying member States, it was crucial that mechanisms to collect and utilise reliable OHS data for prevention purposes was implemented.

"The national OHS Act does not cover workers in informal sector hence with the absence of this, the incidents or accidents are not reported to the ministry.

"FTUC wants the law to cater all workers and cases be referred so the collection of data is optimised and have accurate reflection. This will also pave the way for intervention and prevention strategies."

Mr Singh said the high number of workplace incidents should be a cause for more stringent measures to be taken for proper data collection and implementation of OHS policies.

"FTUC urges all the workplace in Fiji to create safe and healthy environment with other enabling and supportive structures so that all stakeholders are at ease while performing their duties."