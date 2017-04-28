Fiji Time: 4:42 PM on Friday 28 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Timely help for elderly

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, April 28, 2017

BLIND since birth, Ilisapeci Vuibau suffered another setback to her disability when she encountered issues with her knees associated with ageing.

The 86-year-old of Natutu in Ba had to crawl outside for years to use the bathroom and toilet, an arduous task especially during inclement weather.

The struggle with this routine came to an end this month after her home was fitted with cyclone proof disability amenities.

Ms Vuibau and two other elderly villagers were chosen by the World Wide Fund Nature South Pacific (WWF)and Habitat for Humanity of Fiji (HFHF) as part of its Building the Resilience of the Pacific through Disaster Preparedness project, which is funded by the Australian Government.

Ms Vuibau said life was tough before.

"Before it was very hard for me to use the amenities as I would have to make my way outside of the house to use the toilet and bathroom," she said.

"It is even harder when there is bad weather outside as well. But with my new retro fitted washroom it is easier for me and my family. I also don't tire that much as before. I am indeed very thankful."

Habitat for Humanity Fiji's Matthieu Gamba said the washrooms were elevated to protect it from flooding.

"All the designs respect international standards for accessibility which means we provide handles, we respect the dimensions of the toilet to ensure each person in the toilet had enough room to move within the toilet with a wheelchair, crutches, or any device," he said.

WWF Pacific Disaster Risk Reduction Climate Change officer Sanivalati Tubuna said the partnership with HFHF provided the beneficiaries with a more dignified way of life.

"These three elderly people will be able to access with ease, their new retrofitted amenities as well provides them with a more dignified way of life. I am thankful to our partners the Australian Aid for funding this project and working with Habitat for Humanity Fiji and also Government for witnessing this occasion and committing their support for the village in the future."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery chests
  2. Biman 'removed'
  3. Call to reopen case
  4. PM turns 63
  5. House Speaker assures fairness
  6. Uate helps teams
  7. RBF 'bore cost of special $7 note, 50c coin'
  8. Fiji holds talks to secure 'safe haven'
  9. College to offer care course
  10. Debate over NFU agenda

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  7. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  10. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)