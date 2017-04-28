Timely help for elderly

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Group photo of guests and the Natutu community. Picture: SUPPLIED

BLIND since birth, Ilisapeci Vuibau suffered another setback to her disability when she encountered issues with her knees associated with ageing.

The 86-year-old of Natutu in Ba had to crawl outside for years to use the bathroom and toilet, an arduous task especially during inclement weather.

The struggle with this routine came to an end this month after her home was fitted with cyclone proof disability amenities.

Ms Vuibau and two other elderly villagers were chosen by the World Wide Fund Nature South Pacific (WWF)and Habitat for Humanity of Fiji (HFHF) as part of its Building the Resilience of the Pacific through Disaster Preparedness project, which is funded by the Australian Government.

Ms Vuibau said life was tough before.

"Before it was very hard for me to use the amenities as I would have to make my way outside of the house to use the toilet and bathroom," she said.

"It is even harder when there is bad weather outside as well. But with my new retro fitted washroom it is easier for me and my family. I also don't tire that much as before. I am indeed very thankful."

Habitat for Humanity Fiji's Matthieu Gamba said the washrooms were elevated to protect it from flooding.

"All the designs respect international standards for accessibility which means we provide handles, we respect the dimensions of the toilet to ensure each person in the toilet had enough room to move within the toilet with a wheelchair, crutches, or any device," he said.

WWF Pacific Disaster Risk Reduction Climate Change officer Sanivalati Tubuna said the partnership with HFHF provided the beneficiaries with a more dignified way of life.

"These three elderly people will be able to access with ease, their new retrofitted amenities as well provides them with a more dignified way of life. I am thankful to our partners the Australian Aid for funding this project and working with Habitat for Humanity Fiji and also Government for witnessing this occasion and committing their support for the village in the future."