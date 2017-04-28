Fiji Time: 4:42 PM on Friday 28 April

Division vulnerable

Tevita Vuibau
Friday, April 28, 2017

POLICE say the political and religious development of the Eastern Division makes it vulnerable to exploitation.

This was told to the Tailevu Provincial Council by police as part of presentations by government departments made by Tailevu provincial administrator Joseva Rokonai.

In the presentation, police noted the Eastern Division had the highest number of political prisoners from Naitasiri, Tailevu and Rewa involved in seditious offences in 2000 and 2001.

"The provincial councils of Naitasiri, Tailevu and Rewa are known to hold strong conservative views," it noted.

Police noted in their presentation that there was a sense of realisation as several villages were showing support for Government and were appreciative of developments done.

Police also noted the pending land and title disputes were anticipated to draw police attention and resources.

The presentation also noted that operational challenges in the division would include major infrastructural developments in the area of operations and population drift to area of operations due to employment opportunities

Police said the key to addressing these challenges would include strengthening the Duavata COP initiatives and strengthen intelligence gathering and analysis and integration with other stakeholders.

In the first quarter for this year, police recorded 228 offences in Tailevu Province, which included assault, burglaries, robberies, sexual offences, assault and theft.








