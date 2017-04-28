Convicted robber escapes

/ Front page / News

A MAN charged with two counts of aggravated robbery escaped from custody yesterday.

Deshwar Dutt, 38, was listed to appear before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva for the judgment on his case.

It is alleged that on July 20, 2014, Dutt with others stole a laptop, jewellery, camera, phone, watch and assorted items all valued up to $162,098.

It is also alleged that on the same date, Dutt with others stole cash and other assorted items to a total value of $3765

When questioned by Justice Temo as to how Dutt escaped, Police Constable Sepeti Tabaiwalu said he was tying his shoe lace when the accused escaped.

The police officer told the court that the accused escaped with his handcuffs on.

Justice Temo told the officer that he was not suited to continue his role as a guard.

He also told the officer that he would have terminated him if he was under his command.

In his judgment, Justice Temo said he concurred with the unanimous guilty opinion of the assessors and convicted Dutt in absentia for two counts of aggravated robbery. Justice Temo will sentence Dutt today.