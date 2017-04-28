Music awards on track

/ Front page / News

PREPARATION towards the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) annual awards night are well on track.

This was revealed by FPRA director Seru Serevi, who said that all their 15 categories had been sponsored.

Serevi said things were going as planned and they were hoping to have this year's event bigger than previous years.

"So far all our plans are going smoothly. We had a meeting with our production team and all the minor details were finalised," he said.

"This year we are planning for a much bigger and a better event compared to last year's. Even the tickets are selling out fast. We have responses from overseas as well."

The awards will be held on May 13 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

According to Mr Serevi, the artistes and composers nominated for the awards were all enthusiastic about their talents being recognised.

"The artists we have in this country are very talented and this event is an opportunity to recognise their hard work and dedication they had put forward towards the music industry in the country," he said.