TEDxSuva signs deal

+ Enlarge this image Pacific Islands Development Forum secretary general Francois Martel shakes hands with TEDxSuva spokesperson Merewalesi Nailatikau during the signing at the Pacific Islands Development Forum office in Suva on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Pacific Islands Development Forum has shown its support towards TEDxSuva operations.

This was made possible after PIDF came on board as one of the major sponsors towards the TEDxSuva "Ocean of Ideas" initiative.

PIDF secretary-general Francois Martel said they were thrilled to be one of the major partners of the initiative.

"This partnership should be more than a straight out sponsorship arrangement to one where partners do in fact work together to share and co-create, resulting in greater opportunities to capitalise on these new innovations," he said.

"I also take this opportunity to congratulate the TEDxSuva team for continuing to provide a platform for the Pacific's most dynamic, innovative and creative thinkers to share inspirational stories and ideas in this year's 'An Ocean of Ideas', especially with Fiji's presidency of COP23 in Bonn and co-hosting with Sweden the upcoming UN Oceans Conference on SDG14 in New York. There is no doubt that a more integrated relationship has the ability to deliver greater strategic value to resourceful initiatives such as this."

TEDxSuva spokesperson Merewalesi Nailatikau said they were encouraged to have their partners and sponsors to support their cause.

"This year's theme being "Ocean of Ideas", you could see there is a strong alignment to our supporters," she said.

Seven speakers have been selected to take part in the event on May 6.