FSC sells surplus land

AS part of its revamp under the new management team and board, the Fiji Sugar Corporation is identifying surplus property and putting them up for sale or alternative use, says the corporation's CEO Graham Clark.

"The FSC board, as part of its deliberations is reviewing the property portfolio of the company to identify surplus property and to assess whether the sale or alternative use of such surplus property might be worthwhile for FSC," he said.

Mr Clark made the comments in reference to an eight-acre freehold property at Ellington, Ra, that has been put up for sale this week.

He emphasised that any property that previously held cane or had the potential for cane would not be offered up for sale or lease.

"This process will not extend to land with cane growing potential as we would want to fully develop such land back to sugar cane.

"The Ellington property has never been planted to cane and previously provided a warehouse location from which sugar was shipped from the nearby wharf. This transaction will be the subject of a tender process, from which we will derive a selling price."

When quizzed about other properties, Mr Clark said the board would be looking into the possibility of other uses.

"In terms of the FSC compound on Drasa Avenue, we are not looking to lease property at this location. FSC will continue to explore opportunities for the use of its properties as our board deliberations continue."