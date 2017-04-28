Fiji Time: 4:43 PM on Friday 28 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mines exempt from OHS laws

Kalesi Mele
Friday, April 28, 2017

THE mining sector is not included in the Health and Safety Work Act 1996.

Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate said despite this, Government was committed to providing a safe environment for workers.

"The mining sector is currently exempted from the Health and Safety Work Act however, Government regards the lives of all employees as important and there will be Government action to safeguard lives of workers in this sector," he said.

All underground work at the mine ceased indefinitely last week, with Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya saying a proper audit was needed after the death of a shift supervisor and incidents that resulted in injury to two additional workers.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Trades Union Congress says the audit report on Vatukoula Gold Mines Ltd needs to be discussed with tripartite partners for a wider input on the best way forward.

"Internal audit will allow for more preventative measures and prove what is needed in mining to safeguard workers safety and health," FTUC assistant national secretary Rouhit Singh said.

Questions sent to Mr Koya on Wednesday regarding the idea mooted by the FTUC remain unanswered when this edition went to press last night.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery chests
  2. Biman 'removed'
  3. Call to reopen case
  4. PM turns 63
  5. House Speaker assures fairness
  6. Uate helps teams
  7. RBF 'bore cost of special $7 note, 50c coin'
  8. Fiji holds talks to secure 'safe haven'
  9. College to offer care course
  10. Debate over NFU agenda

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  7. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  10. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)