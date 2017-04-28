Call to reopen case

/ Front page / News

A FORMER police criminal investigator is calling for the reopening of a case involving the recent death of a 17-year-old student in Field 40, Lautoka.

Fiji Women's Crisis Centre liaison officer and investigator Tevita Ralulu said he believed the teenager was murdered.

"I have seen pictures of the victim and from what I saw, there was foul play involved," he claimed.

"This case needs to be reopened because of the victim's injuries and what the police came up with which was suicide.

"There was evidence of violence. I've handled a number of murder cases and from what I saw the victim was assaulted," he claimed.

A police report said the 17-year-old had committed suicide, however, Mr Ralulu disagrees.

"I took this matter to the police headquarters in Lautoka and I was disappointed with their response.

"There are still a lot of questions that need to be answered regarding this case.

"I am calling on the police and Government to step in because this is something that needs to be looked at.

"It is either an obvious oversight or someone is not following proper investigation procedures."

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro would not comment on the statements made by Mr Ralulu when contacted yesterday.

According to the girl's family members, the teenager from Lovu had left home on April 15 for Field 40, where she allegedly died.

Her mother Sofiya Shabnam Bi said she did not see her daughter for two days after her alleged suicide.

"When the police came home at about 11.30pm last Saturday, they only asked me for her physical details and what she was wearing," said Ms Bi in an earlier interview with The Fiji Times.

"Then they told me my daughter died at a house in Field 40."