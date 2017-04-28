Fiji Time: 4:43 PM on Friday 28 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Villagers embark on coastal rehab plan

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, April 28, 2017

A VILLAGE battling coastal erosion has come up with a rehabilitation program to reclaim and protect coastal ecosystems.

The villagers of Nacula in Yasawa are working with World Wide Fund Pacific in planting more than 100 native trees and 600 mangrove seedlings along the village coastline.

Funded by the USAID's Pacific American Climate Fund (Pacam), the project has resulted in the revival of native plant species such as sikeci (aleurites moluccanus), nawanawa (cordia subcordata), dilo (calophyllum inophyllum) and vesi (instia bijuga) along Nacula's beach front.

WWF Pacific Pacam project climate change officer Dr Rusila Savou said villagers identified native trees as a solution to the problem of coastal erosion.

Dr Savou said the initiative would be extended to the rest of the six villages in the Nacula District and all villagers had been advised not to remove vegetation along the coastline.

"Due to the rising sea levels from climate change, this activity is of prime importance to protect coastlines, preserve coastal ecosystems, protect sources of livelihood and subsequently build up resilience of the communities to the impacts of climate change," he said.

Nacula Village headman Kemueli Nabilavou said the removal of the coastal vegetation in 1997 contributed to the dilemma the community now faced.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery chests
  2. Biman 'removed'
  3. Call to reopen case
  4. PM turns 63
  5. House Speaker assures fairness
  6. Uate helps teams
  7. RBF 'bore cost of special $7 note, 50c coin'
  8. Fiji holds talks to secure 'safe haven'
  9. College to offer care course
  10. Debate over NFU agenda

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  7. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  10. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)