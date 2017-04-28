Villagers embark on coastal rehab plan

/ Front page / News

A VILLAGE battling coastal erosion has come up with a rehabilitation program to reclaim and protect coastal ecosystems.

The villagers of Nacula in Yasawa are working with World Wide Fund Pacific in planting more than 100 native trees and 600 mangrove seedlings along the village coastline.

Funded by the USAID's Pacific American Climate Fund (Pacam), the project has resulted in the revival of native plant species such as sikeci (aleurites moluccanus), nawanawa (cordia subcordata), dilo (calophyllum inophyllum) and vesi (instia bijuga) along Nacula's beach front.

WWF Pacific Pacam project climate change officer Dr Rusila Savou said villagers identified native trees as a solution to the problem of coastal erosion.

Dr Savou said the initiative would be extended to the rest of the six villages in the Nacula District and all villagers had been advised not to remove vegetation along the coastline.

"Due to the rising sea levels from climate change, this activity is of prime importance to protect coastlines, preserve coastal ecosystems, protect sources of livelihood and subsequently build up resilience of the communities to the impacts of climate change," he said.

Nacula Village headman Kemueli Nabilavou said the removal of the coastal vegetation in 1997 contributed to the dilemma the community now faced.