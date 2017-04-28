Fiji Time: 4:42 PM on Friday 28 April

Debate over NFU agenda

Luke Rawalai
Friday, April 28, 2017

Labasa Cane Producers Association president Mohammed Rafiq has slammed the National Farmers Union for involving the association in its meeting agenda scheduled on Tuesday.

Mr Rafiq said the union had stated in its agenda the need for the association to subsidise fertiliser cost by $10.

Mr Rafiq said since the meeting next week was the union's general meeting, they should look for much better issues to highlight instead of picking on them.

"We do not talk about them when we have our annual general meeting and there is no need for us to do so," he said.

"It is not for them to discuss our policies because the running of our association is not their business.

"I think it is time that people stop politicising things to have their own ways."

Mr Rafiq said the association was not a political body, adding they relied on funding from donors to assist poor farmers.

Responding to Mr Rafiq's statement, National Farmers Union president Surendra Lal said the need to subsidise fertilisers was a matter of interest to farmers.

Mr Lal said a resolution would be available to the association after the completion of the meeting.








