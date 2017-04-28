Fiji Time: 4:42 PM on Friday 28 April

Villagers undergo carpentry training

Luke Rawalai
Friday, April 28, 2017

VILLAGERS in Cakaudrove who were affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston can now rebuild their damaged houses after undergoing carpentry skills.

The week-long workshop for 20 villagers in Naweni district will help villagers overcome the major hurdle of having no carpenters in the area.

Organised by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, the workshop is being implemented by the Fiji National University.

Village headman Osea Ragoleya said the workshop was held at the right time because they were lacking basic carpentry skills in the village.

"Fourteen homes were damaged during TC Winston and of this six have been built so far," Mr Ragoleya said.

"However, eight homes are still in their early stages of construction mainly because we have a shortage of carpenters."

He said villagers learnt to build homes that were resilient to climate change and could withstand cyclones.








