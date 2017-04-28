Teacher raises attention on abuse

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Savneel Sangeet with children of Malau outside Labasa Town yesterday. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

IN an effort to raise awareness on child abuse and neglect, a schoolteacher is on Vanua Levu to create awareness on the issue.

Last year, 26-year-old Savneel Sangeet walked around Viti Levu to raise awareness on the issues.

Mr Sangeet, who teaches at DAV Girls College in Suva, said having 1077 cases of child abuse and neglect last year was a wake up call for all Fijians to take a proactive stand.

"I am sponsored by Foundation for the Education of Needy Children (FENC) Fiji and I am making it my business to spread awareness on the issues," he said.

"I go to villages which become my stop points and raise awareness to villagers, often distributing pamphlets and books.

"It is not an easy task but it has to be done and we need to enlighten the minds of our fellow citizens."

Originally from Natadola in Sigatoka, Mr Sangeet completed his walk around Viti Levu last year thanks to the support of the community.

"So far, I have visited Vuinadi, Wainikoro and Naboutini and I am also thinking of visiting Batiri, Votua, Vuya, Cogea, Valeni, Urata, Tacilevu, Karoko, Nakobo and Naidi in Savusavu where the walk will end," he said.

"Child abuse and neglect is real and there are children out there who are suffering.

"It is our duty as responsible citizens to reach out and lend an ear to their cries for help."

Mr Sangeet will finish his walk and awareness program on Vanua Levu on May 7.