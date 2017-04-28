College to offer care course

/ Front page / News

THE Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam College of Nursing and Health Care Education has opened another door of opportunity for locals to learn special skills of caring for the elderly.

The nursing institution signed an agreement with the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) yesterday which would qualify students with Certificate III in Individual Support.

APTC executive director training delivery Marian Wilkinson described the agreement as one that would provide high quality training for personnel.

"This partnership is an excellent opportunity for TISI CON and APTC to professionally work together in providing high quality training for personnel caring for elderly clients in their home, community settings or aged care institutions," she said.

"APTC is an innovative development project funded by the Australian Government, delivering Australian skills and qualifications for a wide range of vocational careers across the Pacific region."

TISI CON chairman Amraiya Naidu said the program would train students with skills to provide individual support to people in aged care facilities.

"With an increase in the lifespan of people, the demand for aged-care support is growing and our joint venture in this area of specialised training is not only essential but also very meaningful as those acquiring the qualification will through their contribution enhance the dignity and as well provide comfort to those in need," he said.

The course will be offered from July at the nursing institution in Labasa.

Under the partnership, APTC has agreed to provide an Australian qualified trainer to deliver the program.

, as well as support the mentoring of TISI CON trainers in vocational education and teaching strategies.