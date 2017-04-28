RBF 'bore cost of special $7 note, 50c coin'

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT and taxpayers did not pay anything at all for commemorative $7 notes for the Rio Olympics gold medal-winning Fiji national 7s team.

This was clarified by Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum in a ministerial statement in Parliament yesterday.

He said the cost of this was borne by the Reserve Bank of Fiji alone.

RBF recently unveiled the new iconic $7 banknote and a special 50 cents coin to commemorate Fiji's historic gold medal win at the Rio Olympics last year.

"It is important to note that the unit cost of producing one $7 bank note is in fact lower than the cost of an existing $5 note, which is approximately 30 cents," Mr Sayed- Khaiyum said.

"Let me highlight here that Government and taxpayers did not bear this cost at all.

"The RBF is confident that the cost will be fully recovered from the sale of special uncut sheets of $7 bank note."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said uncut notes had been one of the biggest revenue earners for RBF in recent years.

The sale of the sheets of $7 note is expected to generate about $3m to $4m.

He clarified that no additional cost was incurred in the minting of the new Rio gold 50 cents coin.

"Madam Speaker there was no cost involved in doing this additional design."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the value of the currency was not determined by the pictures on the note.

"Through these coins, the nation salutes these people and officials.

"Madam Speaker the reality also is that the value of the currency is not determined by the picture on the notes and coins but rather the two-way trade between Fiji and its major trading partners," he said.

The coin and note were launched at a special event last Thursday (April 20).