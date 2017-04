/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (left) receives a book gift from opposition leader Ro Teimumu Kepa during the parliament break yesterday. Picture: RAMA

IT was like close knit family affair in Parliament yesterday as both sides of the House came together to sing the Happy birthday song for the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

The Prime Minister and FijiFirst party leader turned 63 yesterday. Before starting the proceedings of the House,

Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni informed Parliament of the PM's birthday and wished him well.