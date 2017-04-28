Fiji Time: 4:43 PM on Friday 28 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Friday, April 28, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

The workplace was abuzz yesterday when two female colleagues revealed that they were being eyed as potential contestants for the Hibiscus Festival.

Colleagues were ex­citedly talking among themselves about the possibilities their entry could bring.

The two were warned in advance that should either win, they should be prepared for their colleagues to take over the celebrations.

They were told not to expect to wear the crown the whole night because the colleagues would be too busy taking photos with it and passing it around!








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery chests
  2. Biman 'removed'
  3. Call to reopen case
  4. PM turns 63
  5. House Speaker assures fairness
  6. Uate helps teams
  7. RBF 'bore cost of special $7 note, 50c coin'
  8. Fiji holds talks to secure 'safe haven'
  9. College to offer care course
  10. Debate over NFU agenda

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  7. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  10. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)