FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

The workplace was abuzz yesterday when two female colleagues revealed that they were being eyed as potential contestants for the Hibiscus Festival.

Colleagues were ex­citedly talking among themselves about the possibilities their entry could bring.

The two were warned in advance that should either win, they should be prepared for their colleagues to take over the celebrations.

They were told not to expect to wear the crown the whole night because the colleagues would be too busy taking photos with it and passing it around!