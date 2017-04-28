Fiji Time: 4:43 PM on Friday 28 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji holds talks to secure 'safe haven'

Nasik Swami
Friday, April 28, 2017

FIJI held talks with the Qatari Government earlier this week to include the Middle East country as a safe haven for Fijian soldiers on peacekeeping missions if tension in the region escalated.

This was confirmed to Parliament by Defence Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola after a question from SODELPA parliamentarian Viliame Gavoka on the exit strategies in place by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) for Fijian peacekeepers on peacekeeping missions.

"We are working with Qatar. You (Mr Gavoka) referred to the 45 soldiers in 2014, it was this minister, the (Qatari) Minister for Defence, he was minister for foreign affairs at the time that we sort assistance from and that he was willing to help in the negotiation of our soldiers, he's now the Defence Minister of Qatar," Ratu Inoke said.

He told Parliament that there were 811 active Fijian peacekeepers who were serving across six different missions over the

globe. Ratu Inoke said there were earmarked safe havens in other countries which Fiji had existing defence agreements with such as the United States of America and Israel.

He said exit strategies were mission specific and there was continuous surveillance should an extraction from a mission be considered.

Ratu Inoke said the strategies were shaped by the troops themselves. He also assured that the safety of the troops was paramount.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery chests
  2. Biman 'removed'
  3. Call to reopen case
  4. PM turns 63
  5. House Speaker assures fairness
  6. Uate helps teams
  7. RBF 'bore cost of special $7 note, 50c coin'
  8. Fiji holds talks to secure 'safe haven'
  9. College to offer care course
  10. Debate over NFU agenda

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  7. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  10. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)