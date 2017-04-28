House Speaker assures fairness

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Speaker of Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni outside Parliament during break between sessions earlier this week. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

SPEAKER of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni has made it clear to Parliament that her impartiality was guaranteed when standing orders of the House were followed.

Dr Luveni made this comment after claims made by SODELPA parliamentarian Niko Nawaikula that Government was interfering with the independence of the legislature.

On a point of order in Parliament yesterday, Mr Nawaikula cited parliamentary standing order 18 (3) which highlighted the duties, functions and powers of the Speaker.

"I am raising this under point of order 18 which says that the Office of the Speaker should be independent as well as impartial," he said.

"Impartial means no interference from that side (Government). Near unanimity is not there, the final say is the Speaker. I am asking you Madam Speaker to please direct that side (Government) of the House not to interfere with the independence of the legislature because it makes it look bad and that's what they have been doing."

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum told Parliament that Mr Nawaikula must traverse carefully with using the name of the Speaker.

"The Honourable Nawaikula is quoting standing orders 18 which talks about the Speaker's duties, functions and powers and he talks about subsection 3," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"And he says that the Speaker must act impartially without fear, favour or prejudice.

"He (Mr Nawaikula) is traversing on very soft ground there because he is questioning, Madam Speaker, your impartiality.

"He is imputing that we are interfering with your impartiality, that we are interfering with your independence." Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said placidly that meant the Speaker had succumbed and given up on her impartiality and independence.

"That's what it means," he said.

"The fact of the matter is that's what it means logically and I suggest members of that side of the House traverse very carefully in using 18 (3) as a ground to very obscure approach to the motions, the petitions that they bring."