Mystery chests

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Turaga ni Koro of Silana Village, Meli Rabele 39 show where they found the chests near Moon Reef in Tailevu .Picture: JONA KONATACI

A NUMBER of sealed chests in waters off the coast of Dawasamu in Tailevu have baffled locals and attracted the attention of police, with speculation rife about their contents.

Locals in the area said they were aware of the presence of the chests on the seabed for years but past attempts to bring them to the surface were unsuccessful.

Silana Village turaga ni koro (headman) Meli Rabele, 39, said the chests were discovered many years ago by divers fishing for sucuwalu (beche-de-mer), but police officers showed up last week asking for permission to dive for the chests.

Mr Rabele said police and military officers presented a sevusevu (traditional presentation) to the respective turaga ni koro of Dawasamu last week requesting for permission to dive and examine the chests.

However, the exact number of chests found and their contents still remain unclear, although some say three while others say four have been seen.

So far none of the chests have been brought to the surface, but it is understood that the Fiji Navy could soon be assisting with salvage efforts.

Mr Rabele said he saw one of the chests while diving for sucuwalu in 2011 and it looked like the chests were well crafted and placed carefully in their positions on the seabed.

He said the chest was near the edge of an underwater drop and laid as if it had been lowered carefully and purposefully into that area.

Mr Rabele said whoever left the chest there was careful to ensure that it was in deeper water, a depth of 28 metres, and could not be reached by free divers.

"The chest that I saw had chains attached to the four corners and it was roughly the size of a small cupboard," Mr Rabele told this newspaper yesterday.

"There were four of us who tried to go down and bring up the chest. We tried to move the case around and if it was light we were going to try and float it using buoys."

But Mr Rabele said they were unsuccessful in their attempts to move it.

He said they left it, thinking there could also be explosives in the chest.

He said after the Government banned the use of underwater breathing apparatus, divers no longer were able to reach the chests.

Mr Rabele said apart from the chest he had seen, police had also found two more chests, one with steel cables attached to the four corners and another smaller chest, marking their locations with buoys.

"Some of the chests look new. They still have a silver polish to them, but some have coral growing on them, these are the ones in deeper water."

Mr Rabele said they had heard stories from their elders of a shipwreck on the famous Moon Reef, but the chests were found at a location away from it.

Nataleira Village headman Asaeli Donu, 41, said a team of police divers travelled to and from Suva daily and had also enlisted the services of four divers from the area to assist with the search for more chests.

When contacted on Wednesday, police chief of intelligence and investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou denied that a team was diving in the area.

He said they were advised not to comment on the issue.

ACP Matavou declined to comment on the issue when contacted again by this newspaper last night.

However, history has it that Swedish sailor Charles Savage left Sydney for Tonga around 1807 and from there he was taken to Fiji by the Eliza, a brig from Callao in South America, which was wrecked near Nairai Island.

According to stories, there were Spanish coins on board the Eliza and a large quantity of firearms.

Most foreign historians are unsure, in their books, of whether Savage took with him a supply of muskets and ammunitions from the wreck, or returned later for them.