Update: 7:38PM THE Fiji rugby U20 will test defending champion New Zealand in the Oceania U20s Rugby Championship in Australia tomorrow.

The Salimoni Ravouvou-coached side will be making their debut in the competition together with Pacific rivals Samoa.

Fiji captain Temo Mayanavanua said they players were looking forward to the clash.

The match kicks off at 7pm (Fiji Time) tomorrow.