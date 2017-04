/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Walking in enemy territory...Ratu Filise players posed for a picture by the beach at Tiliva after topping their pool. Picture: SIKELI QOUNADOVU

Update: 4:55PM MORE than 500 people gathered at the Tiliva District School to witness day one of the Vodafone Tiliva 7s.

The spectators were kept at the edge of their seats as players from the 24 teams battle it out for a spot in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

Along the beach, about 50 fiberglass boats were anchored with villagers coming from around Kadavu to be part of the sevens tournament.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with $5000.