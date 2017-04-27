92 employers charged for criminal offences: Minister

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 4:42PM FROM January last year until February this year, the Ministry of Employment and Industrial Relations has charged a total of 92 employers for criminal offences.

Offences range from failing to produce wages and time records, failing to pay workers their minimum rates of pay and failing to pay workers their wages due.

Minister Jone Usamate also revealed that during this period, their legal team had also filed 52 claims in the Employment Relations Tribunal for wages due to those workers who were not paid by the employers when the ministry had served the claim letter to his employers.

He also revealed that from August last year to February this year, they had conducted a total of 2031 search inspections nationwide.

"This is part of a proactive approach to ensure that the employers are advising the minimum rates with a minimum terms and conditions as outlined in the national minimum wages and wage regulations," Mr Usamate told Parliament yesterday.

Responding to a question on work undertaken by the ministry to deal with frequent offenders of labour compliance requirements, he said in terms of industrial relations and employment relations requirement, they encouraged all employers to self-regulate themselves.

"...To understand what our responsibilities are to employees or workers and to make sure that we can provide this on our own without the ministry walking around with a big stick and hitting people over the head to make sure that they comply.

"Over and above that, they have a compliance section in the ministry that conducts labour inspections to ensure that we provide information to workers and employers through inspections visits, so there are actually visits taking place."

Mr Usamate said guidance was also provided to employers to ensure they maintained proper wages and time records, together with providing the payslips to workers and also ensuring that workers were paid their rightful dues stipulated under the wages regulations and the national minimum wages.