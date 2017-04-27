Baber: Reality of playing Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji 7s rugby coach Gareth Baber. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 4:30PM THE reality of playing Fiji is that other teams will be on their best game and that is where we have to live, whether we like it or not.

Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber said America was better on the day in starving Fiji of possession and doing things right during their match up in the HSBC Singapore quarter-finals match, which Fiji lost 24-19 on that occasion.

"Sometimes you got to hold your hand up and say they got their job better than we did and that happens in 14 minutes," Baber said.

"They get the kick-off, they get the possession, they dominated possession in that first half for periods of time up until a minute and half and that's big in 7s.

"We are aware of that, we know we can score any time and any place but we have to have the ball in our hands and we do one or two things wrong in doing that, then it becomes difficult."

He said Fiji did similar things against South Africa in Hong Kong and it worked out for them